Israel FM says world 'must act decisively' to stop Iran's nuclear drive

02-07-2025 | 06:23
Israel FM says world 'must act decisively' to stop Iran's nuclear drive

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar called on Wednesday for global action against Iran's nuclear program after Tehran suspended its cooperation with the U.N. watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Saar, in a post on X, called on Germany, France, and Britain "to reinstate all sanctions against Iran" under a mechanism in a landmark 2015 nuclear deal, adding that "the international community must act decisively now and utilize all means at its disposal to stop Iranian nuclear ambitions."

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Foreign Minister

Iran

Nuclear Program

