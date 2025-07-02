Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar called on Wednesday for global action against Iran's nuclear program after Tehran suspended its cooperation with the U.N. watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency.



Saar, in a post on X, called on Germany, France, and Britain "to reinstate all sanctions against Iran" under a mechanism in a landmark 2015 nuclear deal, adding that "the international community must act decisively now and utilize all means at its disposal to stop Iranian nuclear ambitions."



AFP