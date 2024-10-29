US Defense Secretary and Israeli counterpart discuss de-escalation in Middle East

Middle East News
2024-10-28 | 23:12
US Defense Secretary and Israeli counterpart discuss de-escalation in Middle East
US Defense Secretary and Israeli counterpart discuss de-escalation in Middle East

The U.S. Department of Defense (Pentagon) stated that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant discussed "opportunities for regional de-escalation" during a phone call on Monday, amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

