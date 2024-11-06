Israel's military says projectile from Gaza intercepted in south

Middle East News
2024-11-06 | 13:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel&#39;s military says projectile from Gaza intercepted in south
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel's military says projectile from Gaza intercepted in south

The Israeli military said Wednesday it had intercepted a projectile that was fired from central Gaza into southern Israel.

"A short while ago, the IAF (air force) intercepted a projectile that crossed from the central Gaza Strip into the area of Kissufim in southern Israel. Sirens sounded in accordance with protocol," the military said in a statement.
 
AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Projectile

Gaza

LBCI Next
Israeli security agency estimates Iran may reconsider attack strategy amid Gallant’s firing and tensions with US
Qatar passes referendum, replaces Shura Council elections with appointments: Interior minister declares
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-03

Israeli army says two projectiles fired from north Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

Trump’s win strengthens Netanyahu’s position, shifts Israel's strategy on Gaza and Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
09:35

Israel claims Hezbollah fired about 120 projectiles Wednesday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-05

Sacked Israeli defense minister says Gaza hostages must be brought home while 'still alive'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:04

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
13:26

Hezbollah says attacked Israel naval base with drones, missiles

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

Trump’s win strengthens Netanyahu’s position, shifts Israel's strategy on Gaza and Lebanon

LBCI
World News
12:23

Israel's Netanyahu calls Trump, discusses Iran threat: PM office

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

Israeli drone strike targets vehicle near Lebanese army checkpoint, Lebanese state media reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-28

Israel's assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah: A turning point for the Middle East?

LBCI
Middle East News
07:36

Iran sentences four people to death over charges of spying for Israel, news agency reports

LBCI
World News
14:23

Harris calls Trump to congratulate him on election win: Aide says

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:04

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
09:46

Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:28

Powerful Israeli airstrikes rock Beirut's southern suburbs, blast heard across capital

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:13

Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Haret Hreik, Laylaki, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
World News
01:01

Republicans take control of US Senate: networks

LBCI
World News
02:22

US House Speaker Mike Johnson: Donald Trump is now our President-elect

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:02

Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation order for Nabatieh residents in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:49

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem signals readiness for extended conflict with Israel, outlines conditions for negotiations in new speech

LBCI
Middle East News
09:46

Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:11

No evacuation at Beirut airport, operations continue as normal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More