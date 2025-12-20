Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Saturday that U.S. military action in Venezuela would spark a "humanitarian catastrophe," as he opened a summit of the South American Mercosur bloc.



"The South American continent is once again haunted by the military presence" of a foreign power, Lula said in the southern city of Foz do Iguacu.



In an interview with NBC News conducted on Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump said he could not rule out the possibility of war with Venezuela.



AFP



