Brazil's Lula warns military action in Venezuela would be 'humanitarian catastrophe'

World News
20-12-2025 | 08:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Brazil&#39;s Lula warns military action in Venezuela would be &#39;humanitarian catastrophe&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Brazil's Lula warns military action in Venezuela would be 'humanitarian catastrophe'

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Saturday that U.S. military action in Venezuela would spark a "humanitarian catastrophe," as he opened a summit of the South American Mercosur bloc.

"The South American continent is once again haunted by the military presence" of a foreign power, Lula said in the southern city of Foz do Iguacu.

In an interview with NBC News conducted on Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump said he could not rule out the possibility of war with Venezuela.

AFP

World News

Brazil

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

United States

Venezuela

LBCI Next
Trump administration begins release of Epstein files
UN Security Council votes to extend DR Congo mission by one year
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-10-24

Brazil's Lula says would tell Trump tariffs were 'mistake'

LBCI
World News
2025-10-06

Brazil's Lula asks Trump to remove tariffs in 'friendly' phone call

LBCI
World News
2025-10-27

Lula says Trump 'assured' him of US-Brazil trade deal

LBCI
World News
2025-10-24

US 'fabricating' a war: Venezuela's Maduro on military deployment

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:19

Zelensky says US must increase pressure on Russia to end Ukraine war

LBCI
World News
12:08

Zelensky says only US can persuade Russia to end Ukraine war

LBCI
World News
07:49

Ukraine and Portugal agree on co-production of Ukrainian sea drones

LBCI
World News
07:20

Italian police arrest 384, seize 1.4 tonnes of drugs in nationwide crackdown

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-12

Investigation uncovers years of forged health approvals at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-10

Naim Qassem: US seeks to hand Lebanon to Israel, Hezbollah will never yield to pressure

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-24

UNIFIL says Israeli drone crash violated Lebanese sovereignty

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-03

Fate of Lebanese activists after Gaza-bound flotilla seizure: What happened?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Lebanese actor Walid al-Alayli dies at 65

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:02

PM Salam: First phase of weapons control south of the Litani nearing completion

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:01

PM Salam hosts Irish prime minister, southern situation highlighted in Beirut meeting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israeli military signals readiness for broader Lebanon operation pending political decision—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12

State media: Israeli drone hovers over Beirut, southern suburbs

LBCI
Middle East News
07:53

Israeli patrol advances into Al-Qunaitra, sets up temporary checkpoint: SANA

LBCI
World News
02:40

Trump administration begins release of Epstein files

LBCI
Middle East News
10:16

NBC News: Netanyahu plans to brief Trump on possible new strikes on Iran

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More