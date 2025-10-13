Palestinian president Abbas to attend Gaza summit: Macron

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas will attend the summit on Gaza that will take place in Egypt later Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron said.



The summit, co-chaired by US President Donald Trump and Egypt's Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, will see more than 20 leaders gather to mark the Gaza ceasefire and the return of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.



Abbas is a rival of Hamas, whose attack on Israel on October 7, 2023 sparked the war in Gaza. Neither Israel nor Hamas will be represented at the summit.





AFP