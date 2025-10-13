Palestinian president Abbas to attend Gaza summit: Macron

Israel-Gaza War Updates
13-10-2025 | 04:13
High views
Palestinian president Abbas to attend Gaza summit: Macron
Palestinian president Abbas to attend Gaza summit: Macron

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas will attend the summit on Gaza that will take place in Egypt later Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

The summit, co-chaired by US President Donald Trump and Egypt's Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, will see more than 20 leaders gather to mark the Gaza ceasefire and the return of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

Abbas is a rival of Hamas, whose attack on Israel on October 7, 2023 sparked the war in Gaza. Neither Israel nor Hamas will be represented at the summit.


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Palestinian

President

Mahmoud Abbas

Gaza

Summit

Macron

Israeli army confirms 13 surviving hostages handed over to Red Cross
Hamas handed over all 20 living Israeli hostages to the Red Cross: Public broadcaster
LBCI

