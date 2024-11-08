Israel top diplomat heads to Amsterdam after football clash

Middle East News
2024-11-08 | 04:14
High views
Israel top diplomat heads to Amsterdam after football clash
Israel top diplomat heads to Amsterdam after football clash

Israel's top diplomat will travel to Amsterdam on Friday for an "urgent" visit, his office said, after clashes following a Europa League football match left several Israeli fans injured.

"In the light of the serious events, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar will depart shortly for an urgent diplomatic visit to the Netherlands," his ministry said in a statement.

AFP

World News

Middle East News

Israel

Diplomat

Amsterdam

Football

Erdogan hopes Trump will urge Israel to "stop" attacks
Israel President says Amsterdam clash reminiscent of October 7 attack
