News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
13
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
13
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli aircraft hit area surrounding Baalbek, state media says
Lebanon News
05-02-2026 | 12:15
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli aircraft hit area surrounding Baalbek, state media says
On Thursday, Israeli warplanes were spotted over the Baalbek region. According to the state-run National News Agency, an airstrike struck an area surrounding the city.
Lebanon News
Israel
Lebanon
Warplanes
Baalbek
Next
Beyond the rubble: Israel’s actions leave South Lebanon’s agriculture in ruins
Israel says it struck alleged Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Chevron signs deal for Syrian offshore exploration, raising stakes for Lebanon’s oil sector
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Chevron signs deal for Syrian offshore exploration, raising stakes for Lebanon’s oil sector
0
Lebanon News
12:59
Israeli military strikes alleged Hezbollah weapons depots across Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:59
Israeli military strikes alleged Hezbollah weapons depots across Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Israel escalates threats against Iran’s ballistic missile program ahead of US-Tehran talks
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Israel escalates threats against Iran’s ballistic missile program ahead of US-Tehran talks
0
World News
12:51
Ukraine-Russia-US talks to continue in 'coming weeks': Kyiv
World News
12:51
Ukraine-Russia-US talks to continue in 'coming weeks': Kyiv
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Chevron signs deal for Syrian offshore exploration, raising stakes for Lebanon’s oil sector
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Chevron signs deal for Syrian offshore exploration, raising stakes for Lebanon’s oil sector
0
Lebanon News
12:59
Israeli military strikes alleged Hezbollah weapons depots across Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:59
Israeli military strikes alleged Hezbollah weapons depots across Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Beyond the rubble: Israel’s actions leave South Lebanon’s agriculture in ruins
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Beyond the rubble: Israel’s actions leave South Lebanon’s agriculture in ruins
0
Lebanon News
10:38
Israel says it struck alleged Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:38
Israel says it struck alleged Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-27
From war-torn South Lebanon to care: Displaced villagers receive free hospital treatment
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-27
From war-torn South Lebanon to care: Displaced villagers receive free hospital treatment
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-12-09
Fuel prices drop for gasoline and diesel, rise sharply for gas in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2025-12-09
Fuel prices drop for gasoline and diesel, rise sharply for gas in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
12:59
Israeli military strikes alleged Hezbollah weapons depots across Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:59
Israeli military strikes alleged Hezbollah weapons depots across Lebanon
0
Middle East News
08:05
IMF says Israeli economy to rebound from Gaza war with 4.8% growth in 2026
Middle East News
08:05
IMF says Israeli economy to rebound from Gaza war with 4.8% growth in 2026
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:38
Israel says it struck alleged Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:38
Israel says it struck alleged Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
12:15
Israeli aircraft hit area surrounding Baalbek, state media says
Lebanon News
12:15
Israeli aircraft hit area surrounding Baalbek, state media says
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Chevron signs deal for Syrian offshore exploration, raising stakes for Lebanon’s oil sector
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Chevron signs deal for Syrian offshore exploration, raising stakes for Lebanon’s oil sector
4
Lebanon News
12:59
Israeli military strikes alleged Hezbollah weapons depots across Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:59
Israeli military strikes alleged Hezbollah weapons depots across Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
07:33
FM Rajji congratulates new Kuwaiti foreign minister, reaffirms Lebanon’s commitment to stronger ties
Lebanon News
07:33
FM Rajji congratulates new Kuwaiti foreign minister, reaffirms Lebanon’s commitment to stronger ties
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Beyond the rubble: Israel’s actions leave South Lebanon’s agriculture in ruins
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Beyond the rubble: Israel’s actions leave South Lebanon’s agriculture in ruins
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Israel escalates threats against Iran’s ballistic missile program ahead of US-Tehran talks
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Israel escalates threats against Iran’s ballistic missile program ahead of US-Tehran talks
8
World News
04:00
Large blaze breaks out at German research center
World News
04:00
Large blaze breaks out at German research center
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More