Israeli aircraft hit area surrounding Baalbek, state media says

Lebanon News
05-02-2026 | 12:15

0min


On Thursday, Israeli warplanes were spotted over the Baalbek region. According to the state-run National News Agency, an airstrike struck an area surrounding the city.

Lebanon News

Israel

Lebanon

Warplanes

Baalbek

Beyond the rubble: Israel’s actions leave South Lebanon’s agriculture in ruins
Israel says it struck alleged Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Latest News

