Morocco evacuates 143,000 people in northwest as flood precaution, interior ministry says

05-02-2026 | 10:07

Morocco evacuates 143,000 people in northwest as flood precaution, interior ministry says

Moroccan authorities have evacuated more than 143,000 people in the flood-prone northwestern plains, the interior ministry said on Thursday, amid rising threats of inundation from heavy rain, swollen rivers and the release of more water from full dams.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Morocco

Evacuation

Flood

Israel escalates threats against Iran’s ballistic missile program ahead of US-Tehran talks
IMF says Israeli economy to rebound from Gaza war with 4.8% growth in 2026
