Israel says it struck alleged Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

Lebanon News
05-02-2026 | 10:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel says it struck alleged Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israel says it struck alleged Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

The Israeli military said Thursday that it was carrying out airstrikes targeting alleged Hezbollah positions in several areas inside Lebanon.

Two air raids hit the Mahmoudiyeh area between the districts of Jezzine and West Bekaa, as well as the Wadi Bourghoz area in the Hasbaya district.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Airstrikes

Hezbollah

LBCI Next
Israeli aircraft hit area surrounding Baalbek, state media says
FM Rajji congratulates new Kuwaiti foreign minister, reaffirms Lebanon’s commitment to stronger ties
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-25

Israeli army claims it struck Hezbollah site in southern Lebanon, targets infrastructure in Beqaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-18

Israel strikes multiple areas across Lebanon; army says it hit alleged Hezbollah sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-09

Israeli army says it is striking 'Hezbollah targets' in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-10

Israel claims strikes on alleged Hezbollah weapons sites in Bekaa and south Lebanon, army spokesperson says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Chevron signs deal for Syrian offshore exploration, raising stakes for Lebanon’s oil sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:59

Israeli military strikes alleged Hezbollah weapons depots across Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Beyond the rubble: Israel’s actions leave South Lebanon’s agriculture in ruins

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:15

Israeli aircraft hit area surrounding Baalbek, state media says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Beyond the rubble: Israel’s actions leave South Lebanon’s agriculture in ruins

LBCI
World News
07:43

Under-fire Starmer says will 'go on' leading UK government

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-03

Ahead of talks: Israel sets conditions for US-Iran agreement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-04

After UNIFIL: Lebanon’s search for a post-2026 security framework

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
14:19

Trump: Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei should be extremely concerned

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:38

Israel says it struck alleged Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
15:02

US-Iran nuclear talks proceed after Arab and Muslim leaders urge diplomacy: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

FM Rajji congratulates new Kuwaiti foreign minister, reaffirms Lebanon’s commitment to stronger ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:15

Israeli aircraft hit area surrounding Baalbek, state media says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Beyond the rubble: Israel’s actions leave South Lebanon’s agriculture in ruins

LBCI
World News
04:00

Large blaze breaks out at German research center

LBCI
Middle East News
06:05

Iran detains two vessels in the Gulf carrying smuggled fuel, state media says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More