Trump says US sanctions on Turkey could end 'almost immediately'

President Donald Trump said Thursday that U.S. sanctions on Turkey's defense sector over its purchase of Russian missiles could end "almost immediately" if talks with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan go well.



"Could be very soon. If we have a good meeting, almost immediately," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office ahead of the talks, when asked when he would lift the sanctions on NATO ally Turkey.



AFP



