FM Rajji congratulates new Kuwaiti foreign minister, reaffirms Lebanon’s commitment to stronger ties

Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji held a phone call with Kuwait’s newly appointed Foreign Minister Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, congratulating him and wishing him success in his new role, while stressing Lebanon’s firm commitment to strengthening the close fraternal ties between the two countries and their peoples.



Rajji expressed hope for continued bilateral cooperation between Lebanon and Kuwait across various fields, and for working together to further develop and consolidate relations in a way that serves the interests of both nations and peoples.



For his part, the Kuwaiti foreign minister thanked his Lebanese counterpart for the call and congratulations, reaffirming Kuwait’s commitment to continuing its support for Lebanon and to further strengthening cooperation between the two brotherly countries.