FM Rajji congratulates new Kuwaiti foreign minister, reaffirms Lebanon’s commitment to stronger ties

Lebanon News
05-02-2026 | 07:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
FM Rajji congratulates new Kuwaiti foreign minister, reaffirms Lebanon’s commitment to stronger ties
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
FM Rajji congratulates new Kuwaiti foreign minister, reaffirms Lebanon’s commitment to stronger ties

Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji held a phone call with Kuwait’s newly appointed Foreign Minister Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, congratulating him and wishing him success in his new role, while stressing Lebanon’s firm commitment to strengthening the close fraternal ties between the two countries and their peoples.

Rajji expressed hope for continued bilateral cooperation between Lebanon and Kuwait across various fields, and for working together to further develop and consolidate relations in a way that serves the interests of both nations and peoples.

For his part, the Kuwaiti foreign minister thanked his Lebanese counterpart for the call and congratulations, reaffirming Kuwait’s commitment to continuing its support for Lebanon and to further strengthening cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

Lebanon News

Rajji

congratulates

Kuwaiti

foreign

minister,

reaffirms

Lebanon’s

commitment

stronger

After UNIFIL: Lebanon’s search for a post-2026 security framework
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-21

Saudi ambassador reaffirms Kingdom’s support for Lebanon and government policy in talks with FM Rajji

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-10

Lebanese PM Salam meets US delegation, reaffirms commitment to reform and sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-08

Egypt reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty in call between FM Abdelatty and PM Salam

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-07

No negotiations under fire: Egyptian peace effort stalls as Hezbollah reaffirms commitment to ceasefire

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

After UNIFIL: Lebanon’s search for a post-2026 security framework

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:06

MP Mohammad Raad: Committed to unity, cooperation, and restoring Lebanon’s sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:49

PM Salam to CNN: Israeli occupation and daily violations undermine stability in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:37

US Congressman Darin LaHood to LBCI: Meeting with Lebanese Army commander was “very good”, urges stronger disarmament efforts

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-29

Saudi and Israeli officials visit Washington to discuss possible strikes on Iran: Axios

LBCI
World News
2026-01-26

Venezuela frees at least 104 political prisoners: NGO

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-21

Back home for the holidays: Lebanese families reunite

LBCI
World News
09:38

France charges four suspected of spying for China: Prosecutor

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

After UNIFIL: Lebanon’s search for a post-2026 security framework

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:37

US Congressman Darin LaHood to LBCI: Meeting with Lebanese Army commander was “very good”, urges stronger disarmament efforts

LBCI
Middle East News
14:19

Trump: Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei should be extremely concerned

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel raises demands to US over Iran, signaling potential action if ballistic missiles left out of talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:49

PM Salam to CNN: Israeli occupation and daily violations undermine stability in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:06

MP Mohammad Raad: Committed to unity, cooperation, and restoring Lebanon’s sovereignty

LBCI
Middle East News
15:02

US-Iran nuclear talks proceed after Arab and Muslim leaders urge diplomacy: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

FM Rajji congratulates new Kuwaiti foreign minister, reaffirms Lebanon’s commitment to stronger ties

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More