Hamas official says 'not received' request to leave Qatar

Middle East News
2024-11-09 | 09:41
High views
Hamas official says 'not received' request to leave Qatar
0min
Hamas official says 'not received' request to leave Qatar

A senior Hamas official told AFP on Saturday that the militant group had received no indication from Qatar that it should leave the country,  its political office has been based for years.
 
"We have nothing to confirm or deny regarding what was published by an unidentified diplomatic source and we have not received any request to leave Qatar," the official said from Doha after a diplomatic source told AFP that Qatar had withdrawn as a key mediator in negotiating a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal and had warned Hamas its Doha office was "no longer" serving its purpose.
 
AFP
 

