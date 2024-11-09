News
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Hamas official says 'not received' request to leave Qatar
Middle East News
2024-11-09 | 09:41
Hamas official says 'not received' request to leave Qatar
A senior Hamas official told AFP on Saturday that the militant group had received no indication from Qatar that it should leave the country, its political office has been based for years.
"We have nothing to confirm or deny regarding what was published by an unidentified diplomatic source and we have not received any request to leave Qatar," the official said from Doha after a diplomatic source told AFP that Qatar had withdrawn as a key mediator in negotiating a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal and had warned Hamas its Doha office was "no longer" serving its purpose.
AFP
Middle East News
Qatar
Hamas
Palestine
Doha
Gaza
Israeli 'aggression' injures Syrian soldiers near Aleppo, state media reports
Explosion heard in Aleppo countryside, Syria: Report
Related Articles
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:35
Qatar out of Gaza talks, warns Hamas over Doha office: Diplomatic source to AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:35
Qatar out of Gaza talks, warns Hamas over Doha office: Diplomatic source to AFP
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-27
Doha meeting signals progress on Gaza; senior Qatari security envoy to visit Beirut: Diplomatic source
Lebanon News
2024-10-27
Doha meeting signals progress on Gaza; senior Qatari security envoy to visit Beirut: Diplomatic source
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Qatar's Emir: Doha warned of escalation in Lebanon since start of Gaza war
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Qatar's Emir: Doha warned of escalation in Lebanon since start of Gaza war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-11
Hamas discusses developments in Gaza with officials from Qatar and Egypt
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-11
Hamas discusses developments in Gaza with officials from Qatar and Egypt
Middle East News
14:10
Israeli army expected to announce end of Lebanon ground operation soon: Channel 13 reports
Middle East News
14:10
Israeli army expected to announce end of Lebanon ground operation soon: Channel 13 reports
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Public mistrust grows as Israel debates timing of Lebanon ground operation; battlefield remains active
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Public mistrust grows as Israel debates timing of Lebanon ground operation; battlefield remains active
0
Middle East News
12:37
Hezbollah targets Israeli military sites in Galilee and Haifa with rocket attacks
Middle East News
12:37
Hezbollah targets Israeli military sites in Galilee and Haifa with rocket attacks
0
Middle East News
12:18
Iranian FM affirms: Iran is not after nuclear weapons
Middle East News
12:18
Iranian FM affirms: Iran is not after nuclear weapons
Our visitors readings
Lebanon News
14:58
Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
14:58
Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-08
Lebanon state media says Israel blows up houses in three border villages
Lebanon News
2024-11-08
Lebanon state media says Israel blows up houses in three border villages
0
Middle East News
11:51
Hezbollah targets key facility south of Tel Aviv in rocket attack
Middle East News
11:51
Hezbollah targets key facility south of Tel Aviv in rocket attack
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06
Victory declared for Trump, as celebrations and market shifts follow
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06
Victory declared for Trump, as celebrations and market shifts follow
Lebanon News
02:43
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
Lebanon News
02:43
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
0
Lebanon News
02:19
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
Lebanon News
02:19
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
0
Middle East News
2024-11-06
Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video
Middle East News
2024-11-06
Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
1
Lebanon News
02:43
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
Lebanon News
02:43
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
2
Lebanon News
14:58
Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
14:58
Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
3
Lebanon News
16:27
Gunfire erupts in Ain al-Hilweh following assassination rumors; Fatah denies return fire: State media reports
Lebanon News
16:27
Gunfire erupts in Ain al-Hilweh following assassination rumors; Fatah denies return fire: State media reports
4
Lebanon News
02:19
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
Lebanon News
02:19
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
5
Lebanon News
16:50
Loud blasts and black smoke follow intense airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs: State media
Lebanon News
16:50
Loud blasts and black smoke follow intense airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs: State media
6
Lebanon News
15:31
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs amid new evacuation warnings
Lebanon News
15:31
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs amid new evacuation warnings
7
Lebanon News
10:16
Israel's army claims discovery of Hezbollah equipment, destruction of underground infrastructure in Shebaa: Spokesperson
Lebanon News
10:16
Israel's army claims discovery of Hezbollah equipment, destruction of underground infrastructure in Shebaa: Spokesperson
8
Lebanon News
03:07
Israel's army claims airstrikes target Hezbollah sites in Beirut’s southern suburbs
Lebanon News
03:07
Israel's army claims airstrikes target Hezbollah sites in Beirut’s southern suburbs
