Four oil facility guards killed in an attack near Syria's Deir al-Zor: State media

Middle East News
16-10-2025 | 06:59
Four oil facility guards killed in an attack near Syria's Deir al-Zor: State media

Four oil facility guards were killed in an attack on a bus on a highway east of Syria's Deir al-Zor, state news agency reported on Thursday.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The military personnel, part of an army contingent securing the Teim oilfield, were returning home after their shift at the major site west of Deir al-Zor province, when their vehicle was hit near the town of Salo on the highway east of Deir al-Zor, a security source told Reuters.


Reuters
 

