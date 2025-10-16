News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Four oil facility guards killed in an attack near Syria's Deir al-Zor: State media
Middle East News
16-10-2025 | 06:59
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Four oil facility guards killed in an attack near Syria's Deir al-Zor: State media
Four oil facility guards were killed in an attack on a bus on a highway east of Syria's Deir al-Zor, state news agency reported on Thursday.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
The military personnel, part of an army contingent securing the Teim oilfield, were returning home after their shift at the major site west of Deir al-Zor province, when their vehicle was hit near the town of Salo on the highway east of Deir al-Zor, a security source told Reuters.
Reuters
Middle East News
Oil
Facility
Guards
Killed
Attack
Syria
Deir al-Zor
Next
Turkey puts ex-disaster chief in charge of Gaza aid, in sign of big new role
Israel's Netanyahu says 'determined' to secure return of all Gaza hostages
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-10-07
Two revolutionary guards killed in attack in western Iran: State media
Middle East News
2025-10-07
Two revolutionary guards killed in attack in western Iran: State media
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-07
Lebanon's Health Ministry says one killed in Israeli strike on Deir Aames in Tyre
Lebanon News
2025-10-07
Lebanon's Health Ministry says one killed in Israeli strike on Deir Aames in Tyre
0
World News
2025-09-08
Two officers killed in attack at police station in Turkey's Izmir: Reports
World News
2025-09-08
Two officers killed in attack at police station in Turkey's Izmir: Reports
0
Middle East News
2025-10-12
Qatari officials killed in car crash near Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh, embassy says
Middle East News
2025-10-12
Qatari officials killed in car crash near Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh, embassy says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:52
Turkish experts to help find hostage bodies in Gaza: Ministry sources
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:52
Turkish experts to help find hostage bodies in Gaza: Ministry sources
0
Middle East News
08:47
Yemen's Houthis say chief of staff Muhammad al-Ghamari was killed
Middle East News
08:47
Yemen's Houthis say chief of staff Muhammad al-Ghamari was killed
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:25
Turkey puts ex-disaster chief in charge of Gaza aid, in sign of big new role
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:25
Turkey puts ex-disaster chief in charge of Gaza aid, in sign of big new role
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:57
Israel's Netanyahu says 'determined' to secure return of all Gaza hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:57
Israel's Netanyahu says 'determined' to secure return of all Gaza hostages
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-10-06
First results for Syria's new parliament show low share for minorities, women
Middle East News
2025-10-06
First results for Syria's new parliament show low share for minorities, women
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-14
Tannourine Water dispute continues as Health Ministry confirms ongoing tests—the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-14
Tannourine Water dispute continues as Health Ministry confirms ongoing tests—the details
0
Middle East News
06:59
Four oil facility guards killed in an attack near Syria's Deir al-Zor: State media
Middle East News
06:59
Four oil facility guards killed in an attack near Syria's Deir al-Zor: State media
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-11
Lebanon reviews $16.5 billion dispute as depositors await clarity on their funds
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-11
Lebanon reviews $16.5 billion dispute as depositors await clarity on their funds
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Tannourine water contamination raises alarm in Lebanon: New details emerge
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Tannourine water contamination raises alarm in Lebanon: New details emerge
2
Lebanon Economy
13:50
Lebanon's economy minister expects cabinet to sign fiscal gap law soon — Reuters
Lebanon Economy
13:50
Lebanon's economy minister expects cabinet to sign fiscal gap law soon — Reuters
3
Lebanon News
09:48
A powerful airstrike hits Bnaafoul in southern Lebanon’s Sidon district
Lebanon News
09:48
A powerful airstrike hits Bnaafoul in southern Lebanon’s Sidon district
4
Lebanon News
05:57
PM Salam: Working to convene an international conference to support security forces and reconstruction efforts
Lebanon News
05:57
PM Salam: Working to convene an international conference to support security forces and reconstruction efforts
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Swift coordination resolves Lebanese-Syrian border detainment of two boys
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Swift coordination resolves Lebanese-Syrian border detainment of two boys
6
Middle East News
08:47
Yemen's Houthis say chief of staff Muhammad al-Ghamari was killed
Middle East News
08:47
Yemen's Houthis say chief of staff Muhammad al-Ghamari was killed
7
Lebanon News
03:55
UNIFIL chief assures President Aoun that force reduction won’t affect coordination or army support
Lebanon News
03:55
UNIFIL chief assures President Aoun that force reduction won’t affect coordination or army support
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Rafah crossing remains closed as Israel cites Hamas delays—the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Rafah crossing remains closed as Israel cites Hamas delays—the details
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More