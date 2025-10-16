News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Yemen's Houthis say chief of staff Muhammad al-Ghamari was killed
Middle East News
16-10-2025 | 08:47
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Yemen's Houthis say chief of staff Muhammad al-Ghamari was killed
Yemen's Houthis said on Thursday that their Chief of Staff Muhammad Abd Al-Karim al-Ghamari, one of the most senior military officials of the Iran-backed group, was killed "while fulfilling his duties."
Without directly blaming Israel for his killing, Houthis said that the conflict with Israel had not ended. Israel will "receive its deterrent punishment for the crimes it has committed."
Reuters
Middle East News
Yemen
Houthis
Chief
Muhammad al-Ghamari
Killed
Next
Turkish experts to help find hostage bodies in Gaza: Ministry sources
Turkey puts ex-disaster chief in charge of Gaza aid, in sign of big new role
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-09-25
Yemen's Houthis say Israeli strikes kill two, wound 48
Middle East News
2025-09-25
Yemen's Houthis say Israeli strikes kill two, wound 48
0
Middle East News
2025-09-02
Yemen's Houthis say they attacked ship in northern Red Sea
Middle East News
2025-09-02
Yemen's Houthis say they attacked ship in northern Red Sea
0
Middle East News
2025-09-01
Yemen's Houthis hold funeral for PM killed in Israeli strike
Middle East News
2025-09-01
Yemen's Houthis hold funeral for PM killed in Israeli strike
0
Middle East News
2025-10-07
Nine more UN staff detained by Houthis in Yemen: UN spokesperson
Middle East News
2025-10-07
Nine more UN staff detained by Houthis in Yemen: UN spokesperson
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:52
Turkish experts to help find hostage bodies in Gaza: Ministry sources
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:52
Turkish experts to help find hostage bodies in Gaza: Ministry sources
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:25
Turkey puts ex-disaster chief in charge of Gaza aid, in sign of big new role
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:25
Turkey puts ex-disaster chief in charge of Gaza aid, in sign of big new role
0
Middle East News
06:59
Four oil facility guards killed in an attack near Syria's Deir al-Zor: State media
Middle East News
06:59
Four oil facility guards killed in an attack near Syria's Deir al-Zor: State media
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:57
Israel's Netanyahu says 'determined' to secure return of all Gaza hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:57
Israel's Netanyahu says 'determined' to secure return of all Gaza hostages
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-10-06
First results for Syria's new parliament show low share for minorities, women
Middle East News
2025-10-06
First results for Syria's new parliament show low share for minorities, women
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-14
Tannourine Water dispute continues as Health Ministry confirms ongoing tests—the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-14
Tannourine Water dispute continues as Health Ministry confirms ongoing tests—the details
0
Middle East News
06:59
Four oil facility guards killed in an attack near Syria's Deir al-Zor: State media
Middle East News
06:59
Four oil facility guards killed in an attack near Syria's Deir al-Zor: State media
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-11
Lebanon reviews $16.5 billion dispute as depositors await clarity on their funds
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-11
Lebanon reviews $16.5 billion dispute as depositors await clarity on their funds
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Tannourine water contamination raises alarm in Lebanon: New details emerge
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Tannourine water contamination raises alarm in Lebanon: New details emerge
2
Lebanon Economy
13:50
Lebanon's economy minister expects cabinet to sign fiscal gap law soon — Reuters
Lebanon Economy
13:50
Lebanon's economy minister expects cabinet to sign fiscal gap law soon — Reuters
3
Lebanon News
09:48
A powerful airstrike hits Bnaafoul in southern Lebanon’s Sidon district
Lebanon News
09:48
A powerful airstrike hits Bnaafoul in southern Lebanon’s Sidon district
4
Lebanon News
05:57
PM Salam: Working to convene an international conference to support security forces and reconstruction efforts
Lebanon News
05:57
PM Salam: Working to convene an international conference to support security forces and reconstruction efforts
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Swift coordination resolves Lebanese-Syrian border detainment of two boys
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Swift coordination resolves Lebanese-Syrian border detainment of two boys
6
Middle East News
08:47
Yemen's Houthis say chief of staff Muhammad al-Ghamari was killed
Middle East News
08:47
Yemen's Houthis say chief of staff Muhammad al-Ghamari was killed
7
Lebanon News
03:55
UNIFIL chief assures President Aoun that force reduction won’t affect coordination or army support
Lebanon News
03:55
UNIFIL chief assures President Aoun that force reduction won’t affect coordination or army support
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Rafah crossing remains closed as Israel cites Hamas delays—the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Rafah crossing remains closed as Israel cites Hamas delays—the details
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More