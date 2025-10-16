Yemen's Houthis say chief of staff Muhammad al-Ghamari was killed

Middle East News
16-10-2025 | 08:47
High views
Yemen&#39;s Houthis say chief of staff Muhammad al-Ghamari was killed
Yemen's Houthis say chief of staff Muhammad al-Ghamari was killed

Yemen's Houthis said on Thursday that their Chief of Staff Muhammad Abd Al-Karim al-Ghamari, one of the most senior military officials of the Iran-backed group, was killed "while fulfilling his duties."

Without directly blaming Israel for his killing, Houthis said that the conflict with Israel had not ended. Israel will "receive its deterrent punishment for the crimes it has committed."


Reuters
 

