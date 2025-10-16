PM Salam: Working to convene an international conference to support security forces and reconstruction efforts

Lebanon News
16-10-2025 | 05:57
PM Salam: Working to convene an international conference to support security forces and reconstruction efforts
2min
PM Salam: Working to convene an international conference to support security forces and reconstruction efforts

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam affirmed on Thursday that the government is fully present and ready to listen to the people’s concerns, emphasizing that its core mission is “to restore the authority and functionality of the state.”

During a visit to the southern city of Sidon, Salam stressed the urgent need to strengthen the country’s security institutions amid the ongoing withdrawal of UNIFIL forces from South Lebanon. 

“We need to increase the manpower, equipment, and salaries of our security forces, especially in light of the gradual UNIFIL withdrawal,” he said.

Salam revealed that efforts have been underway for months to organize an international conference aimed at supporting Lebanon’s military and security agencies. “God willing, this conference will be held soon,” he noted.

Addressing the situation in the south, Salam reiterated three key priorities: Israel’s withdrawal from all occupied points, an immediate halt to ceasefire violations, and the return of detainees.

On reconstruction efforts, the prime minister acknowledged the government’s limited capabilities but expressed optimism about future support. 

“We are not withholding our efforts in reconstruction, but our resources are very limited. I am confident, however, that we will soon succeed in convening an international conference to launch development and reconstruction projects,” he stated.
 

LBCI Previous

