News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
21
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
21
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Turkish experts to help find hostage bodies in Gaza: Ministry sources
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16-10-2025 | 10:52
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Turkish experts to help find hostage bodies in Gaza: Ministry sources
Turkey has sent 81 disaster relief experts to Gaza Strip, some of whom will help with finding the remains of 19 hostages still unaccounted for, a defense ministry source said Thursday.
"There is already a team of 81 AFAD staff there," the source said, referring to Turkey's disaster relief agency, indicating that "one team will be in charge of seeking and finding the bodies."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Turkish
Experts
Hostage
Bodies
Gaza
Ministry
Next
US adviser: plans underway to form an international force in Gaza
Hamas says has handed over all hostage remains it can reach
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-10
Turkish military ready to take part in any Gaza mission: Defense ministry source
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-10
Turkish military ready to take part in any Gaza mission: Defense ministry source
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:10
Israel returns 30 Palestinian bodies to Gaza: Hamas-run health ministry, hospital
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:10
Israel returns 30 Palestinian bodies to Gaza: Hamas-run health ministry, hospital
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-15
Hamas' armed wing says will hand over two Gaza hostage bodies at 1900 GMT
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-15
Hamas' armed wing says will hand over two Gaza hostage bodies at 1900 GMT
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-14
Trump urges return of Gaza hostage bodies, says 'job is not done'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-14
Trump urges return of Gaza hostage bodies, says 'job is not done'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:57
Trump threatens to 'go in and kill' Hamas if Gaza killings continue
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:57
Trump threatens to 'go in and kill' Hamas if Gaza killings continue
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:24
Israeli FM says Rafah crossing likely to reopen Sunday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:24
Israeli FM says Rafah crossing likely to reopen Sunday
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Threats of escalation: Israel pressures Hamas as US pushes to finalize Gaza ceasefire plan
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Threats of escalation: Israel pressures Hamas as US pushes to finalize Gaza ceasefire plan
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:25
Turkey puts ex-disaster chief in charge of Gaza aid, in sign of big new role
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:25
Turkey puts ex-disaster chief in charge of Gaza aid, in sign of big new role
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-10-15
Lebanon's economy minister expects cabinet to sign fiscal gap law soon — Reuters
Lebanon Economy
2025-10-15
Lebanon's economy minister expects cabinet to sign fiscal gap law soon — Reuters
0
Lebanon News
11:06
Lebanese Army receives Spanish ship delivering food aid at Beirut Port
Lebanon News
11:06
Lebanese Army receives Spanish ship delivering food aid at Beirut Port
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-24
Netanyahu: Israel pursuing military and diplomatic efforts to defeat Hamas, secure hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-24
Netanyahu: Israel pursuing military and diplomatic efforts to defeat Hamas, secure hostages
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:48
A powerful airstrike hits Bnaafoul in southern Lebanon’s Sidon district
Lebanon News
09:48
A powerful airstrike hits Bnaafoul in southern Lebanon’s Sidon district
2
Lebanon News
05:57
PM Salam: Working to convene an international conference to support security forces and reconstruction efforts
Lebanon News
05:57
PM Salam: Working to convene an international conference to support security forces and reconstruction efforts
3
Lebanon News
11:35
Israeli army says it struck 'Hezbollah underground infrastructure' in Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:35
Israeli army says it struck 'Hezbollah underground infrastructure' in Lebanon
4
Middle East News
08:47
Yemen's Houthis say chief of staff Muhammad al-Ghamari was killed
Middle East News
08:47
Yemen's Houthis say chief of staff Muhammad al-Ghamari was killed
5
Lebanon News
03:55
UNIFIL chief assures President Aoun that force reduction won’t affect coordination or army support
Lebanon News
03:55
UNIFIL chief assures President Aoun that force reduction won’t affect coordination or army support
6
Lebanon News
11:02
Israel strikes Chmistar in Baalbek
Lebanon News
11:02
Israel strikes Chmistar in Baalbek
7
Lebanon News
11:41
Lebanon's Health Ministry continues to test Tannourine water samples
Lebanon News
11:41
Lebanon's Health Ministry continues to test Tannourine water samples
8
Lebanon News
14:13
Israel strikes Ansar, Sinai in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:13
Israel strikes Ansar, Sinai in South Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More