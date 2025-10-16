Turkish experts to help find hostage bodies in Gaza: Ministry sources

16-10-2025 | 10:52
Turkish experts to help find hostage bodies in Gaza: Ministry sources
Turkish experts to help find hostage bodies in Gaza: Ministry sources

Turkey has sent 81 disaster relief experts to Gaza Strip, some of whom will help with finding the remains of 19 hostages still unaccounted for, a defense ministry source said Thursday.

"There is already a team of 81 AFAD staff there," the source said, referring to Turkey's disaster relief agency, indicating that "one team will be in charge of seeking and finding the bodies."


AFP
 
