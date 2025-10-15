Swift coordination resolves Lebanese-Syrian border detainment of two boys

15-10-2025 | 13:09
Swift coordination resolves Lebanese-Syrian border detainment of two boys
3min
Swift coordination resolves Lebanese-Syrian border detainment of two boys

Report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

A limited incident on the Lebanese-Syrian border was handled through close coordination between the two countries, amid a recent increase in security and military cooperation between Beirut and Damascus.

On Tuesday night, a patrol from Syrian General Security entered the Aarida border area in the town of Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali, where they stopped two Lebanese boys, Hussein Qattaya (born 2010) and Moujtaba Zaiter (born 2009), and took them into Syrian territory for questioning.

The move sparked widespread concern among Lebanese tribes along the border, prompting intervention by Lebanese army intelligence, which worked to calm the situation on the ground while simultaneously initiating intensive communications to secure the boys’ return.

The first track was managed by the Lebanese army’s cooperation and coordination office through the defense and interior ministries of both countries, neither of which had prior knowledge of the incident.

The second track was led by the army's Intelligence Directorate, which opened direct communication with its Syrian counterpart to clarify the circumstances.

The communications resulted in a security understanding between the two sides, stipulating that the boys be handed over to Lebanese authorities. After being questioned by the Syrian General Security, they were handed over to Syrian intelligence, which in turn delivered them to Lebanese intelligence at the Qaa border point at midnight.

In Lebanon, intelligence officials completed questioning of the boys until 4 a.m., after which they were released once it was confirmed that they were not involved in any unlawful activity.

The boys told officials that the questioning in Syria concerned suspected smuggling activities and that they were also asked about political parties, tribes, and the situation in Lebanon.

Security sources told LBCI that, although the incident was sensitive, it was handled quickly and with direct coordination between the relevant agencies.

The incident reflects the current level of cooperation between the Lebanese and Syrian armies, which is expected to prevent similar incidents in the future, avoiding border tensions or political repercussions.

