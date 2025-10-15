News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
20
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
20
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Swift coordination resolves Lebanese-Syrian border detainment of two boys
News Bulletin Reports
15-10-2025 | 13:09
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Swift coordination resolves Lebanese-Syrian border detainment of two boys
Report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
A limited incident on the Lebanese-Syrian border was handled through close coordination between the two countries, amid a recent increase in security and military cooperation between Beirut and Damascus.
On Tuesday night, a patrol from Syrian General Security entered the Aarida border area in the town of Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali, where they stopped two Lebanese boys, Hussein Qattaya (born 2010) and Moujtaba Zaiter (born 2009), and took them into Syrian territory for questioning.
The move sparked widespread concern among Lebanese tribes along the border, prompting intervention by Lebanese army intelligence, which worked to calm the situation on the ground while simultaneously initiating intensive communications to secure the boys’ return.
The first track was managed by the Lebanese army’s cooperation and coordination office through the defense and interior ministries of both countries, neither of which had prior knowledge of the incident.
The second track was led by the army's Intelligence Directorate, which opened direct communication with its Syrian counterpart to clarify the circumstances.
The communications resulted in a security understanding between the two sides, stipulating that the boys be handed over to Lebanese authorities. After being questioned by the Syrian General Security, they were handed over to Syrian intelligence, which in turn delivered them to Lebanese intelligence at the Qaa border point at midnight.
In Lebanon, intelligence officials completed questioning of the boys until 4 a.m., after which they were released once it was confirmed that they were not involved in any unlawful activity.
The boys told officials that the questioning in Syria concerned suspected smuggling activities and that they were also asked about political parties, tribes, and the situation in Lebanon.
Security sources told LBCI that, although the incident was sensitive, it was handled quickly and with direct coordination between the relevant agencies.
The incident reflects the current level of cooperation between the Lebanese and Syrian armies, which is expected to prevent similar incidents in the future, avoiding border tensions or political repercussions.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Syria
Border
Beirut
Damascus
Lebanese Army
Next
Rafah crossing remains closed as Israel cites Hamas delays—the details
Uncertain future in Gaza: Israeli forces remain and Hamas moves to consolidate control
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Lebanese and Syrian ministers discuss border agreement and security coordination
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Lebanese and Syrian ministers discuss border agreement and security coordination
0
Lebanon News
03:20
Lebanese Army receives two kidnapped men from Syrian-Lebanese border
Lebanon News
03:20
Lebanese Army receives two kidnapped men from Syrian-Lebanese border
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-03
Lebanese ministers inspect northern border crossings amid Syrian refugee departures
Lebanon News
2025-09-03
Lebanese ministers inspect northern border crossings amid Syrian refugee departures
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-10
Syria suspends work of Lebanese-Syrian Higher Council
Lebanon News
2025-10-10
Syria suspends work of Lebanese-Syrian Higher Council
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Tannourine water contamination raises alarm in Lebanon: New details emerge
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Tannourine water contamination raises alarm in Lebanon: New details emerge
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Rafah crossing remains closed as Israel cites Hamas delays—the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Rafah crossing remains closed as Israel cites Hamas delays—the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-14
Uncertain future in Gaza: Israeli forces remain and Hamas moves to consolidate control
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-14
Uncertain future in Gaza: Israeli forces remain and Hamas moves to consolidate control
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-14
Syrian Minister visits Beirut for justice talks, prisoner agreements in focus
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-14
Syrian Minister visits Beirut for justice talks, prisoner agreements in focus
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-01
Israeli navy warns Gaza aid flotilla to change course: Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-01
Israeli navy warns Gaza aid flotilla to change course: Ministry
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-13
Tests confirm contamination in Tannourine water after Health Ministry suspends company operations
Lebanon News
2025-10-13
Tests confirm contamination in Tannourine water after Health Ministry suspends company operations
0
Lebanon Economy
13:50
Lebanon's economy minister expects cabinet to sign fiscal gap law soon — Reuters
Lebanon Economy
13:50
Lebanon's economy minister expects cabinet to sign fiscal gap law soon — Reuters
0
Lebanon News
08:44
US-Lebanon talks in Washington highlight reform push: Making ‘Lebanon great again’ is not a dream
Lebanon News
08:44
US-Lebanon talks in Washington highlight reform push: Making ‘Lebanon great again’ is not a dream
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:52
Health Minister to LBCI: Tannourine water case technical, ministry explores options to ensure safety
Lebanon News
06:52
Health Minister to LBCI: Tannourine water case technical, ministry explores options to ensure safety
2
Lebanon News
07:17
LBCI sources: Lebanon highlights Israeli violations in meeting without Morgan Ortagus
Lebanon News
07:17
LBCI sources: Lebanon highlights Israeli violations in meeting without Morgan Ortagus
3
Lebanon News
03:20
Lebanese Army receives two kidnapped men from Syrian-Lebanese border
Lebanon News
03:20
Lebanese Army receives two kidnapped men from Syrian-Lebanese border
4
Lebanon News
08:44
US-Lebanon talks in Washington highlight reform push: Making ‘Lebanon great again’ is not a dream
Lebanon News
08:44
US-Lebanon talks in Washington highlight reform push: Making ‘Lebanon great again’ is not a dream
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Tannourine water contamination raises alarm in Lebanon: New details emerge
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Tannourine water contamination raises alarm in Lebanon: New details emerge
6
Lebanon News
11:33
Three Israeli airstrikes target the town of Seddiqine
Lebanon News
11:33
Three Israeli airstrikes target the town of Seddiqine
7
Lebanon Economy
13:50
Lebanon's economy minister expects cabinet to sign fiscal gap law soon — Reuters
Lebanon Economy
13:50
Lebanon's economy minister expects cabinet to sign fiscal gap law soon — Reuters
8
Lebanon News
09:29
Lebanon’s Energy Minister Joe Saddi discusses power cooperation in Amman
Lebanon News
09:29
Lebanon’s Energy Minister Joe Saddi discusses power cooperation in Amman
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More