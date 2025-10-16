UNIFIL chief assures President Aoun that force reduction won’t affect coordination or army support

16-10-2025 | 03:55
UNIFIL chief assures President Aoun that force reduction won't affect coordination or army support

UNIFIL commander General Diodato Abagnara assured President Joseph Aoun that the mission’s gradual drawdown would not affect ongoing coordination or its continued support for the Lebanese Army deployed in the area of international operations.

