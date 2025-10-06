First results for Syria's new parliament show low share for minorities, women

06-10-2025
First results for Syria&#39;s new parliament show low share for minorities, women
First results for Syria's new parliament show low share for minorities, women

Syria on Monday published preliminary results of an indirect vote for a new parliament, a key step in the shift away from ousted leader Bashar al-Assad but one that has sparked concerns about inclusivity and fairness under the country's new leaders.

Sunday's vote saw around 6,000 members of regional electoral colleges choose candidates from pre-approved lists, part of a process to produce nearly two-thirds of the new 210-seat body. President Ahmed al-Sharaa will later select the remaining third.

In the days preceding the vote, analysts and some Syrians had voiced concerns that it was too centrally managed and that suspending elections in areas outside government control meant not all communities were being fairly represented.

In preliminary results issued on Monday, Syria's electoral committee said that 119 lawmakers had been selected but did not include the number of votes each received. It said unsuccessful candidates had until 5 p.m. local time (1400 GMT) to appeal.


Reuters
 

