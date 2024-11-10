Five killed in Turkish drone strikes on PKK members in northern Iraq

2024-11-10 | 11:13
Five killed in Turkish drone strikes on PKK members in northern Iraq
Five killed in Turkish drone strikes on PKK members in northern Iraq

Turkish drone strikes killed five members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in northern Iraq, Iraqi Kurdistan's counter-terrorism service and security sources said on Sunday.

The first Turkish strike targeted a vehicle in a mountain area near Iraq's northern province Dohuk late on Saturday, killing three, including one person identified by the Iraqi Kurdistan's counter-terrorism service statement as a "senior PKK official," the statement added.

Another drone strike on Sunday targeted a vehicle, killing two fighters from the Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS), a militia affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), two security sources and a local official in the district of Sinjar told Reuters.


Reuters

