Netanyahu says Iran's government fears its people more than Israel
Middle East News
2024-11-12 | 13:02
Netanyahu says Iran's government fears its people more than Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday in a direct message to Iranians that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s government feared the people of Iran more than Israel.
“That’s why they spend so much time and money trying to crush your hopes and curb your dreams,” he said in a video message. “Well, I say to you this: Don’t let your dreams die. I hear the whispers: Women, Life, Freedom. Zan, Zendegi, Azadi.
“Don’t lose hope. And know that Israel and others in the free world stand with you,” Netanyahu said.
Reuters
Middle East News
Netanyahu
Iran
Government
Israel
Khamenei
