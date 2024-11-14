News
War monitor says four killed in Israeli strike on Damascus
Middle East News
2024-11-14 | 08:08
War monitor says four killed in Israeli strike on Damascus
A war monitor said an Israeli strike on an apartment killed four people in the upscale Mazzeh district of Damascus Thursday, also reporting a similar attack on the capital's outskirts.
"Four people were killed in the Israeli strike on on apartment in Mazzeh, Damascus, with another Israeli strike hitting Qudsaya," Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human rights, told AFP. Syrian state media said an unspecified number of victims were killed in the strikes on the apartments.
AFP
