News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Shams Al Sabah
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli forces have entered several Lebanese villages: UNIFIL source to AFP
Lebanon News
04-03-2026 | 10:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli forces have entered several Lebanese villages: UNIFIL source to AFP
Israeli forces have advanced into a number of towns and villages in south Lebanon, a source from the U.N. peacekeeping force in the country, UNIFIL, told AFP on Wednesday.
"Israeli forces are present today in several villages, including Kfar Kila, Houla, Kfar Shouba, Yaroun and Khiam," he said.
Khiam, the deepest point listed, is about six kilometres away from the border. On Tuesday the Israeli defence minister ordered his forces to take additional positions inside Lebanon as the military sought to establish a buffer zone against Hezbollah.
AFP
Lebanon News
Middle East News
forces
entered
several
Lebanese
villages:
UNIFIL
source
Next
Lebanese army steps up border measures amid Israeli incursions, 27 detained over illegal weapons
Israel army says two soldiers injured by anti-tank fire in south Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-26
UNIFIL: More than 400 weapons caches and infrastructure found have been handed over to Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
2026-01-26
UNIFIL: More than 400 weapons caches and infrastructure found have been handed over to Lebanese Army
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-05
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for two Lebanese villages
Lebanon News
2026-01-05
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for two Lebanese villages
0
Middle East News
2026-01-20
Talks between Damascus, SDF 'have collapsed': Kurd official to AFP
Middle East News
2026-01-20
Talks between Damascus, SDF 'have collapsed': Kurd official to AFP
0
World News
2026-01-24
Further round of Russia, Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi next week: Source to AFP
World News
2026-01-24
Further round of Russia, Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi next week: Source to AFP
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
17:15
Israel issues evacuation warning for Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's suburbs
Lebanon News
17:15
Israel issues evacuation warning for Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's suburbs
0
Lebanon News
15:28
Vehicle hit on road to Beirut airport
Lebanon News
15:28
Vehicle hit on road to Beirut airport
0
Lebanon News
15:19
Airstrikes hit Nabatieh, warning strike over Beirut suburbs
Lebanon News
15:19
Airstrikes hit Nabatieh, warning strike over Beirut suburbs
0
Lebanon News
14:44
Hezbollah says will confront Israeli-American 'aggression,' will not surrender
Lebanon News
14:44
Hezbollah says will confront Israeli-American 'aggression,' will not surrender
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-01
Lebanon and France postpone Paris conference on support for Lebanese forces
Lebanon News
2026-03-01
Lebanon and France postpone Paris conference on support for Lebanese forces
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-02
Israel says Lebanon’s Hezbollah ban is political maneuver, prepares military response: The details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-02
Israel says Lebanon’s Hezbollah ban is political maneuver, prepares military response: The details
0
Lebanon News
10:54
FM Rajji calls UAE counterpart in solidarity, receives message of support from European Union
Lebanon News
10:54
FM Rajji calls UAE counterpart in solidarity, receives message of support from European Union
0
Lebanon News
10:46
Israeli forces have entered several Lebanese villages: UNIFIL source to AFP
Lebanon News
10:46
Israeli forces have entered several Lebanese villages: UNIFIL source to AFP
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:28
Vehicle hit on road to Beirut airport
Lebanon News
15:28
Vehicle hit on road to Beirut airport
2
Lebanon News
08:06
Israeli incursions reported in south Lebanon as army arrests 25: Al Jazeera
Lebanon News
08:06
Israeli incursions reported in south Lebanon as army arrests 25: Al Jazeera
3
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanese General Security warns citizens against following ‘Mossad Arabic’ on Instagram
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanese General Security warns citizens against following ‘Mossad Arabic’ on Instagram
4
Lebanon News
13:44
Israeli army releases first images and video from positions in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:44
Israeli army releases first images and video from positions in southern Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
05:11
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to South Lebanon residents, move north of Litani River: Avichay Adraee
Lebanon News
05:11
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to South Lebanon residents, move north of Litani River: Avichay Adraee
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel moves to expand south Lebanon incursion, eyes broader buffer zone
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel moves to expand south Lebanon incursion, eyes broader buffer zone
7
Lebanon News
12:37
Hezbollah says fighters engaged in clashes with Israeli troops in Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:37
Hezbollah says fighters engaged in clashes with Israeli troops in Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
14:44
Hezbollah says will confront Israeli-American 'aggression,' will not surrender
Lebanon News
14:44
Hezbollah says will confront Israeli-American 'aggression,' will not surrender
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More