Israeli forces have entered several Lebanese villages: UNIFIL source to AFP

Israeli forces have advanced into a number of towns and villages in south Lebanon, a source from the U.N. peacekeeping force in the country, UNIFIL, told AFP on Wednesday.



"Israeli forces are present today in several villages, including Kfar Kila, Houla, Kfar Shouba, Yaroun and Khiam," he said.



Khiam, the deepest point listed, is about six kilometres away from the border. On Tuesday the Israeli defence minister ordered his forces to take additional positions inside Lebanon as the military sought to establish a buffer zone against Hezbollah.



AFP