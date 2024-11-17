Israeli army reports five soldiers injured in 24 hours in Gaza and Lebanon

2024-11-17 | 08:55
High views
The Israeli Army has reported that five of its soldiers were injured over the past 24 hours, with three of them wounded in Gaza and two others in Lebanon.

