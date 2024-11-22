NBC cites Pentagon official: Israeli strike in Syria reportedly killed senior Hezbollah commander

Middle East News
2024-11-22 | 15:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
NBC cites Pentagon official: Israeli strike in Syria reportedly killed senior Hezbollah commander
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
NBC cites Pentagon official: Israeli strike in Syria reportedly killed senior Hezbollah commander

An Israeli airstrike in Syria recently targeted and reportedly killed a senior Hezbollah commander, according to a Pentagon official quoted by NBC. 

The exact location of the strike has not been disclosed yet.  

Middle East News

NBC

Pentagon

Israeli

Strike

Syria

Killed

Hezbollah

Commander

LBCI Next
Israel says to end 'administrative detention' for West Bank settlers
Iran Guards chief says Netanyahu ICC warrant 'political death' of Israel
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:57

Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:35

Israel warns Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Middle East News
15:50

NBC cites Pentagon official: Israeli strike in Syria reportedly killed senior Hezbollah commander

LBCI
World News
15:44

Mpox still a health emergency: WHO

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
15:14

Security establishment recommends agreement with Lebanon, final decision rests with Netanyahu: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:29

Palestinian Authority accuses Israel of encouraging 'extremist settlers to commit terrorism'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Inside Israel: Concerns mount over ICC arrest warrants as ceasefire talks continue discreetly

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:44

Daily South Lebanon field updates: Israeli ground advances reach new frontlines, isolating Marjaayoun from Nabatieh

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
15:50

NBC cites Pentagon official: Israeli strike in Syria reportedly killed senior Hezbollah commander

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-15

Israel targets Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-18

Ceasefire hangs in the balance: Divisions in Israeli government threaten ceasefire efforts with Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-02

UN official: Number of displaced people in Gaza reaches 1.9 million

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:14

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-18

Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-15

Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:32

New evacuation warning: Israel urges Ghobeiry, Hadath, and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:25

Israel conducts airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Sports News
12:08

Lebanon defeats UAE 99-77 in FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers, secures third win

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:35

Israel warns Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:57

Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:06

Massive fires and building collapses reported following strikes on Galerie Semaan, Chiyah, and Bir al-Abed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:44

Daily South Lebanon field updates: Israeli ground advances reach new frontlines, isolating Marjaayoun from Nabatieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

Israeli strikes target a Chiyah building in Beirut's southern suburbs (Videos)

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More