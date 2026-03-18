Kremlin condemns “killing” of Iranian leaders in US-Israeli strikes

The Kremlin on Wednesday condemned what it described as the “killing” of Iranian leaders in U.S.-Israeli airstrikes, following reports from the semi-official Fars news agency that Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and former advisor to the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had been killed in Tehran.



Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, “We strongly condemn any action aimed at harming or ultimately killing or eliminating members of Iran’s sovereign and independent leadership, as well as leaders of other countries. We condemn such acts.”



Reuters