Israel condemns killing of Israeli citizen in the UAE after his body was found

Middle East News
2024-11-24 | 02:35
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced on Sunday that an Israeli citizen who had been missing in the United Arab Emirates was found dead. The killing was described as a "heinous antisemitic terrorist act."

The victim, identified as Tzvi Kogen, a representative of the Chabad Jewish movement in the UAE, had been missing since Thursday.

Reuters

