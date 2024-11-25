Sirens sound in Nahariyya and western Galilee; one injured by rocket shrapnel in Israel

Middle East News
2024-11-25 | 02:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Sirens sound in Nahariyya and western Galilee; one injured by rocket shrapnel in Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Sirens sound in Nahariyya and western Galilee; one injured by rocket shrapnel in Israel

Israel's Home Front Command reported Monday that sirens sounded in Nahariyya and towns in western Galilee.

Meanwhile, Israeli emergency services said that one person was injured in Nahariyya from rocket shrapnel.
 

Middle East News

Israel

Home Front Command

Nahariyya

Galilee

LBCI Next
Iran’s Khamenei calls for death sentences for Israeli leaders, 'not arrest warrants'
Israel's ambassador to the US says agreement with Lebanon could be reached 'within days'
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Beirut's suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

CNN: Netanyahu agreed 'in principle' to ceasefire with Hezbollah during security consultations with Israeli officials Sunday evening

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Israel warns Tyre residents in South Lebanon to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:17

Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation alert for Nabatieh residents in South Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:58

Gaza's health ministry says war death toll stands at 44,235

LBCI
Middle East News
05:57

Iraq's population reaches 45.4 million in first census in over 30 years

LBCI
Middle East News
05:19

UAE says suspects arrested in alleged killing of Israeli rabbi are from Uzbekistan

LBCI
Middle East News
04:10

Israel's national security minister labels Lebanon agreement a 'major mistake'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Beirut's suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Lebanon reports 3,189 killed and 14,078 wounded since start of war

LBCI
Sports News
2024-11-20

Israeli strike leaves Lebanese footballer Celine Haidar in coma

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-02

Hezbollah reveals attacks on Israeli forces amid Israel's infiltration attempts

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:43

Amos Hochstein tells LBCI that reports claiming Israel gave him the green light to proceed with the agreement are not accurate

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:59

Sources confirm to LBCI: Israel objects to France's role in ceasefire monitoring committee, no other obstacles

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:59

Amal Shehadeh: Israeli meeting suggests possibility of resolution to Lebanon-Israel ceasefire agreement as early as this week

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:09

Urgent evacuation warning: Israel warns Ghobeiry, Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Borj el Brajneh residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:47

Israel pounds Beirut's suburbs following evacuation alerts for 12 buildings

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:53

Lebanon's Education Minister suspends in-person classes on Monday

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:29

Israel issues another evacuation order for Choueifat Amroussieh, Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's suburbs

LBCI
Middle East News
08:49

Gantz: Lebanese government gives Hezbollah a 'free hand,' time to strike its assets

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More