Egypt welcomes Lebanon ceasefire, says it will reduce regional escalation

Middle East News
2024-11-27 | 02:38
High views
LBCI
Egypt welcomes Lebanon ceasefire, says it will reduce regional escalation
Egypt welcomes Lebanon ceasefire, says it will reduce regional escalation

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on Wednesday that Egypt welcomes the announcement of the ceasefire coming into effect in Lebanon and confirms that this step will contribute to the beginning of a de-escalation phase in the region.

Reuters
 

