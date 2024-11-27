News
Egypt welcomes Lebanon ceasefire, says it will reduce regional escalation
Middle East News
2024-11-27 | 02:38
Egypt welcomes Lebanon ceasefire, says it will reduce regional escalation
The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on Wednesday that Egypt welcomes the announcement of the ceasefire coming into effect in Lebanon and confirms that this step will contribute to the beginning of a de-escalation phase in the region.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Egypt
Lebanon
Ceasefire
Next
Turkey welcomes ceasefire in Lebanon, hopes for its permanence
Hamas says 'ready' for Gaza truce after Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire
Previous
