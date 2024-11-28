Palestinian president names interim successor if he has to leave post

Middle East News
2024-11-28 | 10:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Palestinian president names interim successor if he has to leave post
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Palestinian president names interim successor if he has to leave post

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has named a temporary successor who would take over from him should he die or leave his post, addressing concerns of a possible power vacuum following his departure.

In a statement released late on Wednesday, Abbas said the chairman of the Palestinian National Council should serve as interim president for no more than 90 days, during which presidential elections should be held.

The current chairman of the Palestinians' top decision-making body is Rawhi Fattouh, 75, who also served briefly as a stop-gap leader following the death of Yasser Arafat in 2004.

Abbas, 89, has been Palestinian president since 2005 and has had regular health problems in recent years, prompting repeated speculation on who might replace him when he finally stands aside.

He does not have a deputy and a source told Reuters earlier this month that Saudi Arabia had pressed him to appoint one.


Reuters

Middle East News

Palestinian

President

Interim

Successor

Post

LBCI Next
US-Israel cooperation on Iran included in Lebanon ceasefire document: Israeli Channel 12 reports
Israeli military says it downed drone smuggling weapons from Egypt
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:22

Lebanon's post-ceasefire: Presidential election centers discussions with France's Le Drian

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-11

Palestinian President Abbas calls for Arab-Islamic solidarity and immediate action on Gaza

LBCI
World News
2024-11-08

Palestinian president says is ready to work with Trump towards 'comprehensive' peace

LBCI
World News
2024-11-06

Palestinian president Abbas says expects Trump to back Palestinian 'aspirations'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:30

Netanyahu: Conditions for possible hostage deal in Gaza are "much better"

LBCI
Middle East News
14:24

Iran plans uranium-enrichment expansion at Natanz, Fordow: IAEA report

LBCI
Middle East News
14:02

Netanyahu says will do 'everything' to prevent Iran getting nuclear bomb

LBCI
Middle East News
13:46

Yemen’s Houthis say will continue attacks on Israel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-10-25

Israel's strikes on Iran 'exercise of self-defense': White House

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-22

Qatar PM to visit Iran in coming days, Iranian media says

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-27

Israel and Lebanon reach ceasefire agreement with commitments to UNSCR 1701

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-11-25

Fuel prices up in Lebanon; gas remains stable

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:56

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Israeli army: Airstrike targets 'Hezbollah rocket site' in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:51

Israeli Air Force drone strikes car in South Lebanon's Markaba to push it away from restricted area, Israeli Army Radio reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:37

Israel urges South Lebanon residents to avoid moving south of the Litani River

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:14

Israeli army says 'ceasefire violated' in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:25

Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander to Hezbollah Chief: Lebanon agreement marks strategic defeat for Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:30

Hochstein confirms arrival of US team to oversee ceasefire implementation in Lebanon, urges Parliament to elect president

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:29

Israeli army mistakes bird or drone as Hezbollah's, launches intercepting missile toward Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
13:18

Netanyahu signals readiness for renewed fighting in Lebanon if ceasefire is violated

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More