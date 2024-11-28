News
Palestinian president names interim successor if he has to leave post
Middle East News
2024-11-28 | 10:19
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Palestinian president names interim successor if he has to leave post
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has named a temporary successor who would take over from him should he die or leave his post, addressing concerns of a possible power vacuum following his departure.
In a statement released late on Wednesday, Abbas said the chairman of the Palestinian National Council should serve as interim president for no more than 90 days, during which presidential elections should be held.
The current chairman of the Palestinians' top decision-making body is Rawhi Fattouh, 75, who also served briefly as a stop-gap leader following the death of Yasser Arafat in 2004.
Abbas, 89, has been Palestinian president since 2005 and has had regular health problems in recent years, prompting repeated speculation on who might replace him when he finally stands aside.
He does not have a deputy and a source told Reuters earlier this month that Saudi Arabia had pressed him to appoint one.
Reuters
US-Israel cooperation on Iran included in Lebanon ceasefire document: Israeli Channel 12 reports
Israeli military says it downed drone smuggling weapons from Egypt
