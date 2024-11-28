Netanyahu signals readiness for renewed fighting in Lebanon if ceasefire is violated

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he has instructed the military to prepare for the possibility of intense combat in Lebanon should the ceasefire agreement be breached.



Netanyahu emphasized, "I did not say this is the war's end; it is merely a ceasefire, which may be brief."



As the ceasefire remains fragile, Israel's Channel 13 reported that Netanyahu is set to hold security consultations Thursday night to discuss the potential continuation of military operations across multiple fronts.