Netanyahu signals readiness for renewed fighting in Lebanon if ceasefire is violated

Middle East News
2024-11-28 | 13:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Netanyahu signals readiness for renewed fighting in Lebanon if ceasefire is violated
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Netanyahu signals readiness for renewed fighting in Lebanon if ceasefire is violated

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he has instructed the military to prepare for the possibility of intense combat in Lebanon should the ceasefire agreement be breached. 

Netanyahu emphasized, "I did not say this is the war's end; it is merely a ceasefire, which may be brief."  

As the ceasefire remains fragile, Israel's Channel 13 reported that Netanyahu is set to hold security consultations Thursday night to discuss the potential continuation of military operations across multiple fronts.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Netanyahu

Israel

Fighting

Lebanon

Ceasefire

LBCI Next
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander to Hezbollah Chief: Lebanon agreement marks strategic defeat for Israel
US-Israel cooperation on Iran included in Lebanon ceasefire document: Israeli Channel 12 reports
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-27

Israeli Chief of Staff: Ceasefire enforcement will be tougher than fighting in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-26

Israel's cabinet meeting to vote on Lebanon ceasefire deal has been delayed: Netanyahu's spokesperson tells CNN

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Israel's ceasefire with Lebanon: A 60-day test under fire

LBCI
Middle East News
05:32

Amal Shehadeh: Israel imposes 'strict measures' to enforce ceasefire near southern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:30

Netanyahu: Conditions for possible hostage deal in Gaza are "much better"

LBCI
Middle East News
14:24

Iran plans uranium-enrichment expansion at Natanz, Fordow: IAEA report

LBCI
Middle East News
14:02

Netanyahu says will do 'everything' to prevent Iran getting nuclear bomb

LBCI
Middle East News
13:46

Yemen’s Houthis say will continue attacks on Israel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-10-25

Israel's strikes on Iran 'exercise of self-defense': White House

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-22

Qatar PM to visit Iran in coming days, Iranian media says

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-27

Israel and Lebanon reach ceasefire agreement with commitments to UNSCR 1701

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-11-25

Fuel prices up in Lebanon; gas remains stable

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:56

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Israeli army: Airstrike targets 'Hezbollah rocket site' in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:51

Israeli Air Force drone strikes car in South Lebanon's Markaba to push it away from restricted area, Israeli Army Radio reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:37

Israel urges South Lebanon residents to avoid moving south of the Litani River

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:14

Israeli army says 'ceasefire violated' in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:25

Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander to Hezbollah Chief: Lebanon agreement marks strategic defeat for Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:30

Hochstein confirms arrival of US team to oversee ceasefire implementation in Lebanon, urges Parliament to elect president

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:29

Israeli army mistakes bird or drone as Hezbollah's, launches intercepting missile toward Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
13:18

Netanyahu signals readiness for renewed fighting in Lebanon if ceasefire is violated

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More