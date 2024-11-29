News
Iran's FM Araghchi accuses Israel and US of being behind opposition attacks in Syria
Middle East News
2024-11-29 | 08:26
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran's FM Araghchi accuses Israel and US of being behind opposition attacks in Syria
Iranian state media reported that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned attacks by Syrian opposition forces on Friday, describing them as a "U.S.-Israeli plan following the defeat of the Israeli regime in Lebanon and Palestine."
Araghchi emphasized Iran's continued support for the Syrian government in a phone call with his Syrian counterpart.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iran
Foreign Minister
Syria
Opposition
Israel
United States
Plan
