Israeli settlers stage new attack on home in West Bank's Qusra, witnesses say

Middle East News
29-08-2026 | 12:29
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Israeli settlers stage new attack on home in West Bank&#39;s Qusra, witnesses say
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Israeli settlers stage new attack on home in West Bank's Qusra, witnesses say

Dozens of masked Israeli settler militants attacked homes surrounding the occupied West Bank village of Qusra on Saturday, the first major attack since a siege by settlers in the area earlier this month drew an international outcry.

The settlers surrounded a Palestinian home, throwing stones while seven Palestinians were trapped inside, according to witnesses who spoke to Reuters.


Reuters 
 

Middle East News

Israel

Settlers

Attack

West Bank

Qusra

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