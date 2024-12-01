Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Sunday vowed to use force to eliminate "terrorism," state news agency SANA reported, during a phone call with an official from the Moscow-backed breakaway Georgian republic of Abkhazia.



Al-Assad said, "Terrorism only understands the language of force, and that is the language which we will break it and eliminate it with, whoever its supporters and sponsors are," SANA reported, as a war monitor said the second city Aleppo was no longer under government control.



AFP