Syria's al-Assad vows force to eliminate 'terrorism'

Middle East News
2024-12-01 | 07:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Syria&#39;s al-Assad vows force to eliminate &#39;terrorism&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Syria's al-Assad vows force to eliminate 'terrorism'

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Sunday vowed to use force to eliminate "terrorism," state news agency SANA reported, during a phone call with an official from the Moscow-backed breakaway Georgian republic of Abkhazia.

Al-Assad said, "Terrorism only understands the language of force, and that is the language which we will break it and eliminate it with, whoever its supporters and sponsors are," SANA reported, as a war monitor said the second city Aleppo was no longer under government control.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Syria

Bashar al-Assad

LBCI Next
Jordan's king affirms support for Syria's 'territorial integrity'
Gaza's health ministry says Israel-Hamas war death toll at 44,429
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:42

Kuwait's FM says Syria issue not discussed at GCC summit

LBCI
Middle East News
09:39

Netanyahu says Israel closely monitoring developments in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
08:42

Syria monitor says Russian airstrikes kill eight civilians in Idlib city

LBCI
Middle East News
08:36

Syria fighting has 'serious implications' for regional security, says UN envoy

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:52

Turkey informs US that it will not allow 'terrorist activities'

LBCI
Middle East News
10:42

Kuwait's FM says Syria issue not discussed at GCC summit

LBCI
Middle East News
10:33

Former Shin Bet Chief says Netanyahu government's instructions to military 'unethical,' could lead to international criminal prosecution

LBCI
Middle East News
09:39

Netanyahu says Israel closely monitoring developments in Syria

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-24

Aerospace giant Airbus cuts 2024 aircraft deliver target, books 900-mn-euro charge

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

Israeli army calls on residents of southern Lebanon to stay away from the region

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:00

White House says 'not there yet' on Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-29

60-Day withdrawal countdown: Israeli forces continue to engage in South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Airstrikes on Syria: Israel links Syrian rebel offensive to Lebanon ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:24

Ceasefire breaches in South Lebanon: Life resumes in villages near Israeli invasion zones

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:08

Israeli airstrike hits South Lebanon's Yaroun despite recent truce

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:48

Lebanon's National News Agency says: Several blasts heard in Yaroun, Maroun El Ras outskirts, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

On LBCI, MP Inaya Ezzeddine urges international support for Lebanese army, says words are not enough

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:19

Gebran Bassil: True peace comes through justice and rights, not just a ceasefire

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:59

Israel's opposition leader urges end to Gaza war as Ben-Gvir threatens resignation if 'irresponsible deal is made'

LBCI
World News
06:41

Pope Francis urges Lebanon to elect a new president immediately

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More