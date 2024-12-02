News
UN chief 'alarmed' by Syria violence, calls for end to fighting: Spokesman
Middle East News
2024-12-02 | 12:51
UN chief 'alarmed' by Syria violence, calls for end to fighting: Spokesman
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "alarmed" by the escalation of violence in Syria, his spokesman said Monday, adding that he is calling for an immediate end to fighting.
"All parties must do their utmost to protect civilians and civilian objects, including by allowing safe passage to civilians who are fleeing hostilities," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.
AFP
Middle East News
United Nations
Syria
Antonio Guterres
