UN chief 'alarmed' by Syria violence, calls for end to fighting: Spokesman

2024-12-02 | 12:51
UN chief 'alarmed' by Syria violence, calls for end to fighting: Spokesman
UN chief 'alarmed' by Syria violence, calls for end to fighting: Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "alarmed" by the escalation of violence in Syria, his spokesman said Monday, adding that he is calling for an immediate end to fighting.

"All parties must do their utmost to protect civilians and civilian objects, including by allowing safe passage to civilians who are fleeing hostilities," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Iran-aligned Shiite fighters enter Syria from Iraq to assist army
CENTCOM: Houthi attacks on US destroyers and ships in Gulf of Aden foiled
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:48

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

