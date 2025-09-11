Italy delivers medical aid to Lebanese Army

Italy has donated nearly 30 tons of medical supplies worth about €1.5 million ($1.6 million) to the Lebanese Army, the Military Technical Committee of Lebanon announced Thursday.



The donation, organized on behalf of the Italian Ministry of Defense, was made by Italian donors and charitable organizations. All Italian military missions operating in Lebanon took part in the initiative, including the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), the Lebanese-Italian Military Technical Committee, and Italy’s bilateral military mission in Beirut.



The shipment included hospital beds, cabinets, protective clothing, syringes, surgical tools, wheelchairs, ophthalmology equipment, dental chairs, and walking aids for the elderly.



The supplies, delivered in nine containers to the Central Military Hospital in Beirut under the coordination of Italy’s Joint Operations Command, are expected to enhance medical and health care services for army personnel amid Lebanon’s ongoing economic and social crisis.