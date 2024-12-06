Turkey confirms Doha talks with Russia, Iran over Syria

Middle East News
2024-12-06 | 05:36
High views
Turkey confirms Doha talks with Russia, Iran over Syria
Turkey confirms Doha talks with Russia, Iran over Syria

Turkey confirmed that the Russian and Iranian foreign ministers would hold talks in Qatar on Saturday to address the civil war in Syria, on the sidelines of the Doha Forum.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan "will meet with the Russian and Iranian ministers... for a meeting under the Astana process", a ministry source said Friday.

AFP

Middle East News

Russia

Turkey

Qatar

Hakan Fidan

Senior official says Iran plans to send missiles, drones, and military advisors to Syria
Syrian army strikes 'terrorist' fighters in Hama province: Ministry
