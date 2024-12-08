Qatar foreign ministry says Syria must not descend 'into chaos'

Middle East News
2024-12-08 | 07:56
High views
Qatar foreign ministry says Syria must not descend 'into chaos'

Qatar's foreign ministry on Sunday warned Syria must not be allowed to descend into chaos after Islamist-led rebels declared they had taken Damascus and ousted President Bashar al-Assad.

The Gulf emirate said it was "closely monitoring the developments in Syria" and emphasized "the necessity of preserving national institutions and the unity of the state to prevent it from sliding into chaos."

AFP
 

Middle East News

Qatar

Foreign Ministry

Syria

Conflict

Rebels

