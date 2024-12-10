Iran's power undiminished after Assad's fall in Syria, Revolutionary Guards commander says

Middle East News
2024-12-10 | 03:54
High views
Iran's power undiminished after Assad's fall in Syria, Revolutionary Guards commander says
Iran's power undiminished after Assad's fall in Syria, Revolutionary Guards commander says

The commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Tuesday that the Islamic Republic had not been weakened following the fall of its ally Bashar al-Assad in Syria, Iranian media reported.

"We have not been weakened, and Iran's power has not diminished," Hossein Salami was quoted as telling members of parliament in a closed session.

Iran and Russia had propped up Assad's rule since Syria's civil war erupted in 2011 with military support, men, and airpower. 

Tehran deployed its Revolutionary Guards to Syria to keep its ally in power to maintain Tehran's "Axis of Resistance" to Israel and U.S. influence in the Middle East.

Reuters

Syria defense research center destroyed after strikes: AFP
Israeli army denies claims of military incursion near Damascus: Reuters
