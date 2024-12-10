HTS so far 'sending good messages' to Syrians, UN envoy says

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and other armed groups that have swept Syrian president Bashar al-Assad from power have sent "good messages" to Syrians, the U.N. envoy for Syria said Tuesday.



"The reality so far is that the HTS and also the other armed groups have been sending good messages to the Syrian people. They have been sending messages of unity, of inclusiveness," Geir Pedersen told reporters in Geneva.



AFP