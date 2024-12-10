News
HTS so far 'sending good messages' to Syrians, UN envoy says
Middle East News
2024-12-10 | 04:53
HTS so far 'sending good messages' to Syrians, UN envoy says
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and other armed groups that have swept Syrian president Bashar al-Assad from power have sent "good messages" to Syrians, the U.N. envoy for Syria said Tuesday.
"The reality so far is that the HTS and also the other armed groups have been sending good messages to the Syrian people. They have been sending messages of unity, of inclusiveness," Geir Pedersen told reporters in Geneva.
AFP
Middle East News
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham
United Nations
Envoy
Syria
Bashar al-Assad
Next
Israeli army begins plan to destroy Syrian Navy after near destruction of Syrian Air Force: Amal Shehadeh
Syria defense research center destroyed after strikes: AFP
Previous
