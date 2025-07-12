Israeli officials requested UN remains main aid provider in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
12-07-2025 | 00:16
High views
Israeli officials requested UN remains main aid provider in Gaza
Israeli officials requested UN remains main aid provider in Gaza

The U.N. World Food Program’s Deputy Executive Director, Carl Skau, said on Friday that Israeli officials told him they want the United Nations to remain the main provider of humanitarian aid in the Palestinian Gaza Strip.

Speaking to reporters following his visit to Gaza and Israel last week, Skau added that the operations of the controversial humanitarian group “Gaza Aid” were not part of the discussions.

“They want the U.N. to continue being the primary channel for delivering aid, especially if a ceasefire is reached,” he said. “They asked us to be ready to scale up [the aid].”

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Officials

Gaza

Aid

United Nations

Sources to Reuters: Dispute over Israeli troop withdrawal hinders Gaza truce talks
'There are no red lines anymore' says UN Palestinian rights expert on US sanctions
