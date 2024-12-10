News
Syria's new PM says time for 'stability and calm': Al Jazeera interview
Middle East News
2024-12-10
Syria's new PM says time for 'stability and calm': Al Jazeera interview
Syria's new transitional prime minister told Al Jazeera in a televised interview Tuesday that his country needed peace and stability after nearly 14 years of war.
"Now it is time for this people to enjoy stability and calm," Mohammad al-Bashir told the Qatari media outlet in his first interview after being appointed two days after longtime president Bashar al-Assad was toppled.
AFP
Middle East News
Syria
War
Mohammad al-Bashir
