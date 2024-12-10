Syria's new PM says time for 'stability and calm': Al Jazeera interview

2024-12-10 | 13:33
Syria&#39;s new PM says time for &#39;stability and calm&#39;: Al Jazeera interview
Syria's new PM says time for 'stability and calm': Al Jazeera interview

Syria's new transitional prime minister told Al Jazeera in a televised interview Tuesday that his country needed peace and stability after nearly 14 years of war.

"Now it is time for this people to enjoy stability and calm," Mohammad al-Bashir told the Qatari media outlet in his first interview after being appointed two days after longtime president Bashar al-Assad was toppled.

Middle East News

Syria

War

Mohammad al-Bashir

Syria rebel leader vows to pursue former officials for torture, war crimes
Iran condemns 'violation' of law after Israeli incursion into Golan buffer zone
