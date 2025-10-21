Diaspora votes: Lebanon's 2026 elections could redefine lawmaking with larger Parliament

News Bulletin Reports
21-10-2025 | 12:48
Diaspora votes: Lebanon's 2026 elections could redefine lawmaking with larger Parliament
2min
Diaspora votes: Lebanon's 2026 elections could redefine lawmaking with larger Parliament

Report by Maroun Nassif, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi  

If Lebanon's parliamentary elections take place in May 2026 under the current electoral law and without any amendments, the number of parliament members will increase from 128 to 134.

The change comes as the law stipulates the addition of six seats to represent Lebanese citizens living abroad.

This expansion would alter several key figures in parliamentary calculations. The quorum for regular sessions, previously 65 members, or half plus one of 128, will rise to 68 members in a 134-seat chamber. 

Accordingly, any draft law or proposal would now require at least 35 votes from those present to pass.

In special sessions, such as the election of a president, the two-thirds quorum will also shift. Under the current 128-member parliament, electing a president requires 86 members to be present; in a 134-member chamber, that number increases to 90.

Similarly, a presidential candidate would need 90 votes to win in the first round and 68 votes, an absolute majority, in the second round.

Even constitutional amendments, which previously required 86 votes (two-thirds of 128), will now require 90 votes under the expanded parliament.

