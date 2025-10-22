Syria govt forces launch operation against jihadists: AFP

22-10-2025 | 04:01
Syria govt forces launch operation against jihadists: AFP

Syrian government forces launched an operation Wednesday against jihadists holed up in a camp in the northwest of the country, in a push to capture French fighters wanted by their government, a monitor and a French jihadist told AFP.

Security forces "launched a vast operation against the camp... to arrest French fighters wanted by their government," the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The son of a prominent French jihadist in the camp, who goes by the alias Jibril al-Mouhajir, told AFP that "clashes erupted after midnight and are ongoing."

AFP

Middle East News

Syria

Forces

Jihadists

French

Fighters

