Syria govt forces launch operation against jihadists: AFP

Syrian government forces launched an operation Wednesday against jihadists holed up in a camp in the northwest of the country, in a push to capture French fighters wanted by their government, a monitor and a French jihadist told AFP.



Security forces "launched a vast operation against the camp... to arrest French fighters wanted by their government," the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.



The son of a prominent French jihadist in the camp, who goes by the alias Jibril al-Mouhajir, told AFP that "clashes erupted after midnight and are ongoing."



