UK deploys small number of military officers to Israel following US request
Middle East News
21-10-2025 | 13:55
A small contingent of British military planning officers has been sent to Israel to join a task force led by the United States to support stabilization efforts in Gaza, the UK defense ministry said.
Gaza mediators - the United States, Egypt and Qatar - stepped up their efforts this week to stabilize the early stages of the truce between Israel and Hamas and to push forward U.S. President Donald Trump's 20-point ceasefire plan.
Reuters
Middle East News
UK
Military
Officers
Israel
US
Request
Gaza
