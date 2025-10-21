UK deploys small number of military officers to Israel following US request

Middle East News
21-10-2025 | 13:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UK deploys small number of military officers to Israel following US request
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UK deploys small number of military officers to Israel following US request

A small contingent of British military planning officers has been sent to Israel to join a task force led by the United States to support stabilization efforts in Gaza, the UK defense ministry said.

Gaza mediators - the United States, Egypt and Qatar - stepped up their efforts this week to stabilize the early stages of the truce between Israel and Hamas and to push forward U.S. President Donald Trump's 20-point ceasefire plan.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

UK

Military

Officers

Israel

US

Request

Gaza

LBCI Next
Qatar's emir condemns 'continued violation' of Gaza ceasefire
Israeli military says Red Cross on its way to receive Gaza hostage body
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-11

Israel escalates strikes as Hezbollah rebuilds capabilities, deploys new border defenses

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-18

Lebanon’s PM urges Israel to halt attacks following evacuation warnings

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-16

Threats of escalation: Israel pressures Hamas as US pushes to finalize Gaza ceasefire plan

LBCI
World News
2025-09-30

Pentagon chief says US military must fix 'decades of decay'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:01

Syria govt forces launch operation against jihadists: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
03:06

UAE's Gargash says maximalist views on Palestinian issues are no longer valid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Preparations for second phase of Gaza plan: Egyptian intelligence chief meets Israeli leaders

LBCI
Middle East News
12:38

Israeli PM Netanyahu to appoint new national security adviser

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-10-03

US delays publishing key jobs report due to government shutdown

LBCI
World News
2025-09-12

Trump says patience with Putin 'running out fast'

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:15

Hezbollah's Qassem: Enough with threats against Lebanon, BDL governor is not a US employee

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:20

Israel returns 15 Palestinian bodies to Gaza: Red Cross

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

Avichay Adraee: Israeli forces destroy Hezbollah positions in Jabal er Rouss

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

Tourists turned hostages: Lebanese Army rescues two Iraqis after cross-border kidnapping

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:15

Hezbollah's Qassem: Enough with threats against Lebanon, BDL governor is not a US employee

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Diaspora votes: Lebanon's 2026 elections could redefine lawmaking with larger Parliament

LBCI
Middle East News
05:39

Syria directs banks to cover 100% of losses linked to Lebanon’s financial crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

French diplomatic source: France is working to organize international conference to support Lebanese Army

LBCI
Middle East News
11:13

UK removes terrorism designation for Syria's HTS

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Preparations for second phase of Gaza plan: Egyptian intelligence chief meets Israeli leaders

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More