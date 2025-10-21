Syria directs banks to cover 100% of losses linked to Lebanon’s financial crisis

21-10-2025 | 05:39
Syria directs banks to cover 100% of losses linked to Lebanon’s financial crisis
Syria directs banks to cover 100% of losses linked to Lebanon’s financial crisis

The Central Bank of Syria has issued an order to commercial banks to allocate 100 percent of losses linked to Lebanon’s financial crisis and to submit credible restructuring plans within six months, in a move aimed at reshaping the country’s struggling banking sector.

The governor of the Central Bank of Syria told Reuters that banks have six months to present a reliable restructuring plan.

