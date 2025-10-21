News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
21
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
21
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Preparations for second phase of Gaza plan: Egyptian intelligence chief meets Israeli leaders
News Bulletin Reports
21-10-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Preparations for second phase of Gaza plan: Egyptian intelligence chief meets Israeli leaders
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The arrival of Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad in Tel Aviv and his meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Shin Bet chief David Zini marked a significant operational step toward implementing the second phase of U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan.
Rashad also met with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner ahead of Vice President JD Vance's scheduled arrival in Tel Aviv to closely oversee the plan's implementation and ensure no violations occur before moving to the next phase.
Washington had previously warned Israel against taking steps that could obstruct progress, amid concerns that Netanyahu might delay or avoid implementing the agreement.
Preparations to solidify the ceasefire began before Vance's arrival. A joint coordination headquarters for overseeing the ceasefire in Gaza was established in Kiryat Gat in southern Israel, staffed by hundreds of Israeli troops and several hundred U.S. soldiers.
U.S. General Patrick Frank and Israeli Major General Yaki Dolf are leading the operations, with representatives from other countries, including Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, expected to join in the next phase. Qatar and Turkey are also reportedly preparing to participate.
While Netanyahu has sought to exert influence over the headquarters by appointing Israeli-American businessman Michael Eisenberg as his personal representative, officials at the coordination center are working to develop field mechanisms to respond to any potential breaches and coordinate between countries, forces, and personnel who will oversee the second phase in Gaza.
Meanwhile, the U.S. administration is planning a pilot project in Rafah, intended to later expand across Gaza, that would involve civil administration, law enforcement, and reconstruction efforts.
However, Israel is pushing Washington to tie Gaza's reconstruction to the disarmament of Hamas and the destruction of its tunnel network, a condition the U.S. has rejected, citing concerns that it could stall the second phase of the plan.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Preparations
Phase
Gaza
Plan
Egyptian
Intelligence
Chief
Israel
Leaders
Next
Diaspora votes: Lebanon's 2026 elections could redefine lawmaking with larger Parliament
Peace, truce, or stalemate? Lebanon’s debate over negotiations with Israel deepens
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:39
Egyptian intelligence chief due in Israel Tuesday for Gaza talks: State TV
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:39
Egyptian intelligence chief due in Israel Tuesday for Gaza talks: State TV
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-20
Diplomatic push: US halts Israeli escalation, paves way for new phase in Gaza plan
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-20
Diplomatic push: US halts Israeli escalation, paves way for new phase in Gaza plan
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-09
Countdown to ceasefire: Israel to begin first phase of Trump's Gaza plan
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-09
Countdown to ceasefire: Israel to begin first phase of Trump's Gaza plan
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-29
US peace plan for Gaza proposes end to war, return of hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-29
US peace plan for Gaza proposes end to war, return of hostages
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Tourists turned hostages: Lebanese Army rescues two Iraqis after cross-border kidnapping
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Tourists turned hostages: Lebanese Army rescues two Iraqis after cross-border kidnapping
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Diaspora votes: Lebanon's 2026 elections could redefine lawmaking with larger Parliament
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Diaspora votes: Lebanon's 2026 elections could redefine lawmaking with larger Parliament
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-20
Peace, truce, or stalemate? Lebanon’s debate over negotiations with Israel deepens
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-20
Peace, truce, or stalemate? Lebanon’s debate over negotiations with Israel deepens
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-20
Grade-tampering scandal rocks Lebanese University’s law faculty — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-20
Grade-tampering scandal rocks Lebanese University’s law faculty — the details
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-16
Lebanon's Health Ministry continues to test Tannourine water samples
Lebanon News
2025-10-16
Lebanon's Health Ministry continues to test Tannourine water samples
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Diaspora votes: Lebanon's 2026 elections could redefine lawmaking with larger Parliament
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Diaspora votes: Lebanon's 2026 elections could redefine lawmaking with larger Parliament
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-15
Inside the Hawk lll scandal: Forged fuel documents, millions in profits, and an attempted escape at sea
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-15
Inside the Hawk lll scandal: Forged fuel documents, millions in profits, and an attempted escape at sea
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-17
UN faces roadblocks in delivering aid to famine-hit areas of north Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-17
UN faces roadblocks in delivering aid to famine-hit areas of north Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:16
Avichay Adraee: Israeli forces destroy Hezbollah positions in Jabal er Rouss
Lebanon News
05:16
Avichay Adraee: Israeli forces destroy Hezbollah positions in Jabal er Rouss
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Tourists turned hostages: Lebanese Army rescues two Iraqis after cross-border kidnapping
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Tourists turned hostages: Lebanese Army rescues two Iraqis after cross-border kidnapping
3
Lebanon Economy
03:16
Fuel prices in Lebanon decrease
Lebanon Economy
03:16
Fuel prices in Lebanon decrease
4
Lebanon News
12:15
Hezbollah's Qassem: Enough with threats against Lebanon, BDL governor is not a US employee
Lebanon News
12:15
Hezbollah's Qassem: Enough with threats against Lebanon, BDL governor is not a US employee
5
Middle East News
05:39
Syria directs banks to cover 100% of losses linked to Lebanon’s financial crisis
Middle East News
05:39
Syria directs banks to cover 100% of losses linked to Lebanon’s financial crisis
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Diaspora votes: Lebanon's 2026 elections could redefine lawmaking with larger Parliament
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Diaspora votes: Lebanon's 2026 elections could redefine lawmaking with larger Parliament
7
Lebanon News
07:26
French diplomatic source: France is working to organize international conference to support Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
07:26
French diplomatic source: France is working to organize international conference to support Lebanese Army
8
Middle East News
11:13
UK removes terrorism designation for Syria's HTS
Middle East News
11:13
UK removes terrorism designation for Syria's HTS
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More