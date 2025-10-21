Preparations for second phase of Gaza plan: Egyptian intelligence chief meets Israeli leaders

21-10-2025 | 13:00
Preparations for second phase of Gaza plan: Egyptian intelligence chief meets Israeli leaders
3min
Preparations for second phase of Gaza plan: Egyptian intelligence chief meets Israeli leaders

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

The arrival of Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad in Tel Aviv and his meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Shin Bet chief David Zini marked a significant operational step toward implementing the second phase of U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan.

Rashad also met with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner ahead of Vice President JD Vance's scheduled arrival in Tel Aviv to closely oversee the plan's implementation and ensure no violations occur before moving to the next phase. 

Washington had previously warned Israel against taking steps that could obstruct progress, amid concerns that Netanyahu might delay or avoid implementing the agreement.

Preparations to solidify the ceasefire began before Vance's arrival. A joint coordination headquarters for overseeing the ceasefire in Gaza was established in Kiryat Gat in southern Israel, staffed by hundreds of Israeli troops and several hundred U.S. soldiers. 

U.S. General Patrick Frank and Israeli Major General Yaki Dolf are leading the operations, with representatives from other countries, including Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, expected to join in the next phase. Qatar and Turkey are also reportedly preparing to participate.
 
While Netanyahu has sought to exert influence over the headquarters by appointing Israeli-American businessman Michael Eisenberg as his personal representative, officials at the coordination center are working to develop field mechanisms to respond to any potential breaches and coordinate between countries, forces, and personnel who will oversee the second phase in Gaza.

Meanwhile, the U.S. administration is planning a pilot project in Rafah, intended to later expand across Gaza, that would involve civil administration, law enforcement, and reconstruction efforts. 

However, Israel is pushing Washington to tie Gaza's reconstruction to the disarmament of Hamas and the destruction of its tunnel network, a condition the U.S. has rejected, citing concerns that it could stall the second phase of the plan.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

