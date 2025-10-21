The British government on Tuesday removed Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the group which spearheaded the Syrian rebel alliance that helped oust President Bashar al-Assad, from its list of banned terrorist organizations.



HTS, a former al Qaeda affiliate, was proscribed in 2017, meaning that Britain designated it as a terrorist group, making it illegal to support or join it.



The government said in December last year that it could rethink the proscription, while President Donald Trump's administration revoked the U.S. foreign terrorist organization designation for HTS in July.





Reuters