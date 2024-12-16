Leader of Russia's Chechnya says he is ready to ensure wheat supplies to Syria if necessary

2024-12-16 | 05:36
Leader of Russia&#39;s Chechnya says he is ready to ensure wheat supplies to Syria if necessary
Leader of Russia's Chechnya says he is ready to ensure wheat supplies to Syria if necessary

Chechnya's Kremlin-backed leader Ramzan Kadyrov has said he is ready to step in if necessary and ensure that Syria gets the wheat it needs in what he said was the unlikely event that Russian wheat supplies to the country were disrupted.

Russian and Syrian sources told Reuters on Friday that Russian wheat supplies to Syria had been suspended due to uncertainty about the new government there after two vessels carrying Russian wheat for Syria failed to reach their destinations.

In a message posted on his Telegram channel on Sunday, Kadyrov said that the two rerouted vessels had been carrying "commercial" wheat and that Russian state-backed supplies to Syria had not been affected.

"Even if for some impossible and incredible reasons this does happen, I, as the head of the Chechen Republic, am ready to take responsibility and ensure the necessary amount of wheat for Syria," Kadyrov wrote.


Reuters

