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Ukraine offers Russia truce while Trump envoys visit Moscow, Kyiv
World News
04-09-2026 | 12:47
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Ukraine offers Russia truce while Trump envoys visit Moscow, Kyiv
Ukraine has proposed observing a ceasefire with Russia while U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visit Moscow and Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday.
"There will be no airstrikes on our part, and Russia must reciprocally ensure a ceasefire -- without its own airstrikes -- for the duration needed to conduct these talks," Zelensky said in his evening address.
AFP
World News
Ukraine
Ceasefire
Russia
Steve Witkoff
Jared Kushner
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Kyiv
Volodymyr Zelensky
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